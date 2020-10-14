Man who killed wife had restraining order against him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details after police shot and killed a man suspected of murdering his wife. The man’s wife had a restraining order against him. 50-year-old Eva Montoya was shot Monday morning in the parking lot of the Queen of Peace Chapel near San Pedro and Constitution.

Hours later, police tracked down her estranged husband, 48-year-old Matthew Montoya at a home on Chelwood near Hoover Middle School. Police say at some point detectives shot and killed him. they say a gun was found in his van. Court documents show the couple had been going through a divorce for the past year and Eva had filed a restraining order. An agreement was just recently made to allow Montoya to get some of his belongings.

