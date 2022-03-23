ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of firing off shots outside of a popular Albuquerque bar has changed his plea on Wednesday. In August 2019, Jamie Guerrero got into a fight with his girlfriend outside Dirty Bourbon and fired multiple shots into the air. He also pointed his gun at one of the security guards working at the bar.

Guerrero is seen in lapel video telling officers he got mad because he and his girlfriend had got into a fight while sitting in her car outside of the bar.

“We were kind of disagreeing about Facebook, about some girl who was messaging him,” Guerrero’s girlfriend told an APD officer in lapel video.

Wednesday, Guerrero entered a guilty plea to the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Bruce Fox sentenced him to conditional discharge for 18 months with supervised probation.