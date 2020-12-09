Man who discovered Forest Fenn’s treasure identifies himself

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The individual who found Forest Fenn’s infamous treasure worth around $3 million has recently identified himself in a blog post. In a post on Medium.com, Jack Stuef says that he is the person who found the Forest Fenn treasure and that he had searched for it for two years before finding it on June 6, 2020.

In the post, Stuef says that he chose to remain anonymous for six months as Fenn’s family has had encounters with stalkers, lawsuits, and home invasions and that he didn’t want to subject his family to the same occurrences. Stuef explains that he has chosen to identify himself, citing the U.S. District Court of New Mexico that ruled Fenn’s estate must provide some of Stuef’s personal information to a woman who has filed a lawsuit against Stuef and would make his name public record.

In June, Fenn announced that his treasure had been found ten years after he originally hid it and later announced on his own blog that he and the finder agreed to disclose that the treasure was located in Wyoming to give other searchers closure.

Stuef says in his post that after finding the treasure in Wyoming, he brought it to Santa Fe to Fenn and it has since been put in a vault at a secure location in New Mexico until Stuef sells it. He goes on to say that he is the “legitimate finder and owner of the treasure” and that there have been several bizarre and baseless claims made against him and that he never searched for the treasure in New Mexico.

