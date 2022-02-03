ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are identifying the man who died in a crash on Sandia Crest Rd. as a fellow county employee. Thirty-one-year-old David Hunter and another man were driving on Wednesday afternoon when they rolled off the road and fell about 100 feet down the mountain.

Hunter died on the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hunter was a sergeant at Metropolitan Detention Center and was part of the jail’s emergency response team.

The MDC chief says everyone who knew Hunter enjoyed his sense of humor, and he was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.