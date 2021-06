ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three homicides in Albuquerque in just one night. One was in a Nob Hill neighborhood where a man was found in the street shot to death. However, the Albuquerque Police Department will hardly say anything about that shooting. While neighbors said they are concerned about whether the person or persons responsible is still at large, APD will not say if they have anyone in custody or any suspects.

Some neighbors in Nob Hill said they are scared after a man was found lying in the street with two gunshot wounds around 6:30 Sunday night. Neighbors said a homeowner on Vassar Drive was on vacation, and a house sitter showed up. At least one person confronted the house sitter in the driveway, in what might have been an attempted carjacking.