ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police believe a man, Michael Kelly, is connected to a homicide in 2021 in Albuquerque. He was arrested in Louisiana.

Michael Kelly, 29, was wanted after a homicide that happened on November 18, 2021. Police said they were called to the Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway Boulevard NE on that day when they found Brandi Rael dead in a vehicle.

Kelly was arrested Wednesday morning in Covington, Louisiana, at a business. The U.S. Marshals Service and Louisiana Fugitive Task Force initiated the arrest.

An anonymous tip came in through Crime Stoppers that assisted with Kelly’s arrest.

Kelly was booked into the Saint Tammany Parish Jail. He is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.