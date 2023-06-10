ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man wanted for murder during Friday night’s SWAT situation. It happened in northeast Albuquerque.

Mark Sigler, 47, is accused of shooting a man in the head.

The victim was parked at Taylor Park off Indian School Road. He was reportedly shot around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police were able to track Sigler to a home on Hoffman Drive, and SWAT was called out around 10 p.m. Eventually, they were able to get him into custody.

At first, he denied any involvement, but after being shown surveillance video of his van leaving the park, he allegedly changed his story.

Authorities reported Sigler told them that he stopped by the truck to wake up the victim, but when the man didn’t wake up, he left.

Sigler is charged with murder.