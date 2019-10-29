Man wanted for double murder arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is over for a man accused of killing two brothers in Valencia County.

In October 2018, investigators say 19-year-old Isaac Jaramillo was visiting brothers Anthony and David Lopez in Meadowlark when he shot and killed them. It happened after some sort of argument.

Monday night, the Albuquerque police arrested Jaramillo at a motel on Hotel Circle while responding to a domestic violence call. The victim’s mother feels justice will finally be served.

After a year had passed, I didn’t think I would find justice but I was wrong. Now it’s just getting the sentence that my boys need,” she said.

Jaramillo had been listed as Valencia County’s most wanted.