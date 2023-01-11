ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar.

It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked.

This was the Thursday before Christmas at the Salt Yard on Osuna near San Mateo.

Witnesses said Prucnal was being confrontational with his coworkers inside the bar, before shooting and wounding one of them in the parking lot, then he took off.

Prucnal’s employers said he had only been with the company three months and had moved from Idaho.

Turns out, he was on probation thereafter he took a plea deal for shooting at a man outside an Idaho Falls bar in 2020. Prucnal is now wanted in the Albuquerque shooting.