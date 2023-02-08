ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The father of a child who disappeared for hours, triggering an Amber Alert, will stay behind bars until trial. He is accused of attacking an officer.

Nicholas Clinton was charged with assault on a peace officer after his interaction with police while they were looking for Oreyana Campbell. She was later found safe on a bus.

On Wednesday, prosecutors laid out their case for keeping him behind bars. They said he had been violent against Campbell’s mother multiple times, and if released, he would not comply with the court’s orders.

Clinton’s trial is set for March 15.