Man to serve three decades in prison for recording explicit videos involving children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father who recorded child pornography and sexually assaulted two young family members will spend nearly four decades behind bars. John Dickman and his wife, Crystal Martellini, were arrested back in 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found more than 100 explicit images and videos uploaded.

Wednesday, Dickman pleaded guilty to five charges and was sentenced to 38 years in prison. Martellini pled guilty to similar crimes last year and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for her role.