ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man back in 2022 will have his trial on Tuesday.

Police say, just before midnight on March 5, 2022, they got two reports stating there were gunshots near Wyoming and Krim Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Devlin Rubi dead inside a car.

According to the criminal complaint, David Padilla and Rubi got into a verbal argument that escalated into the shooting.

Padilla was hit in the leg, but at some point, Rubi lost control of the gun, and Padilla picked it up.

That’s when officials said Rubi tried to flee, but Padilla fired 13 shots into the vehicle, killing Rubi.

Padilla is facing a murder charge.