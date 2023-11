ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with shooting at two grocery store employees earlier this year will be sentenced soon.

Christopher Gutierrez took a plea deal in September after prosecutors said he was causing a scene at the Smith’s on Tramway near I-40 when employees asked him to leave.

Police reported he fired two shots as two employees approached him. He will be in court on Monday at 11 a.m.