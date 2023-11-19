ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will be sentenced for his role in the deadly shooting of a stranded motorist two years ago.

In August, Erick Garcia pleaded guilty to kidnapping a minor who witnessed another man, Edgar Camacho, killing her brother near Route 66 Casino in September of 2021.

Investigators said the victim’s car had broken down when Garcia and Camacho offered to help before shooting him and forcing the young girl inside their car. He will be in court on Monday afternoon at 2:30.

Meanwhile, Camacho was sentenced to 25 years in prison.