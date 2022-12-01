ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s something that most hit-and-run drivers never do. A young driver accused of hitting and killing a man while drunk turned himself in.

In August, a man was killed at a bus stop after a vehicle hit him near Old Town. He was identified as Kevin Sanchez. His body was found about 80 feet away from the bus stop.

Police were on the scene for two hours before Jonathan Sandoval, 23, of Albuquerque, came back. It’s unclear if Sandoval had a change of heart or if he knew he wouldn’t get away with it.

Regardless, Sandoval could be facing a long spell in prison for the deadly crash. Prosecutors wanted to keep him in jail until his trial and said he’s a danger to society. However, Judge Lucy Solimon released him due to his lack of criminal history.

Sandoval is required to do alcohol rehabilitation and cannot drive while he’s awaiting trial. No date has been set yet.