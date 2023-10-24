ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abraham Corral-Alvarez, the man charged in connection to a street racing crash that injured bystanders at a taco truck, took a plea deal.

Corral-Alvarez pleaded guilty to great bodily injury by vehicle, with other charges being dropped. Police say Corral-Alvarez was racing two other vehicles when he hit a divider and struck four pedestrians waiting in line at the Taco Bus food truck on Central near 47th St.

The incident was originally investigated as a drunk driving crash, but a blood draw showed Corral-Alvarez was not under the influence of any substance during the crash. Corral-Alvarez is facing up to three years of supervised probation.