ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Koester, the man who shot and killed Raul Gallegos following a dispute, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Thursday.

In 2022, police say Michael Koester caught his roommate’s daughters and another girl in a room with a 15-year-old boy. They say the boy wasn’t allowed to be around the girls. Police say Koester dragged the boy outside, and he called his parents. A criminal complaint says the boy’s father, Gallegos, showed up, and they began to fight. That’s when Koester is accused of shooting Gallegos in the chest three times, killing him.

Koester pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and faces a maximum of six years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for a later in 2023.