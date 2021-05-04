Man taken to hospital, firefighter treated for heat exhaustion following Albuquerque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was transported to the hospital and a firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion following a fire in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that around 6:15 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single-story residential fire on the 1300 block of Chama Street.

Fire officials say units at the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the house and as firefighters searched for occupants they found a man in a wheelchair in the backyard. The man was suffering from smoke inhalation and after being assessed by rescue paramedics AFR says he was transported to UNM Hospital.

AFR crews were able to fight the fire from the outside of the residence and then moved inside to finish extinguishing the blaze. According to AFR, one firefighter was being treated for heat exhaustion.