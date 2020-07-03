Man taken into custody after incident at Smith’s on Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have shut down Louisiana north of I-40 along with several businesses in the Uptown area because of a Black Lives Matter protest Friday afternoon. The protest is causing some congestion in the area so you may want to avoid the area.

Police say officers are monitoring the situation. No other information was provided at this time. News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.