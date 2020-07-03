Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Man taken into custody after incident at Smith’s on Tramway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a stir at an Albuquerque Smith’s Friday that prompted a call to police. Customers say that a man started a ruckus inside in the deli section. They say he started damaging things then made his way into the ceiling of the store. That is when police and the fire department was called. Customers were forced to wait outside while officers worked to get the man into custody. They eventually did. He was missing his shoes. It’s unclear what set him off.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss