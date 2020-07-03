Man taken into custody after incident at Smith’s on Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a stir at an Albuquerque Smith’s Friday that prompted a call to police. Customers say that a man started a ruckus inside in the deli section. They say he started damaging things then made his way into the ceiling of the store. That is when police and the fire department was called. Customers were forced to wait outside while officers worked to get the man into custody. They eventually did. He was missing his shoes. It’s unclear what set him off.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day