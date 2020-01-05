Man still seeking answers in grandson’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the 4-year-old found dead at an Albuquerque apartment complex continues to mourn his death while trying to piece together what happened. They say they’re still not getting any answers from CYFD or APD.

It’s been three weeks since Kevin Nelson’s grandson was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. It’s been three weeks without any answers. “I want to know what happened,” says Nelson.

Albuquerque Police say they’re still looking into how James Dunklee Cruz died. Last month, during a candlelight vigil for her son, Krista Cruz told KRQE News 13 she left him with a couple she had been living with while she was at work.

“I trusted this person with my life and like any mom… you think you’ve known them for so long…they’re not going to hurt your child or do anything like this,” she said.

Police have not made any arrests and Nelson says he’s losing his patience. “I reach out to them and I feel like I’m being ignored,” he says.

Nelson says he’s called police to try and tell them his theory as to what happened, but he still hasn’t gotten a call back. What frustrates him most is not knowing what’s going on. “Let somebody know that they’re working on it,” he says.

KRQE News 13 asked an APD spokesperson why there haven’t been any arrests in this case and was told there are no updates. It’s a response that doesn’t surprise Nelson, who wished he had a chance to give his grandson a few last words of encouragement.

“Tell him I love him. Hang in there. It’ll get better and get ready for school. Kindergarten’s coming up soon,” he says.

A CYFD spokesperson also tells KRQE News 13 they have nothing new to report on this case.

Last month, Nelson said he had to take the boy in because he was homeless, hungry, and not well taken care of.