ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are searching for a man. They said he shot at the police.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reported a man shot at police around 7:40 a.m. Sunday between 2nd and 4th Street near San Clemente Ave NW.

They said the man fled north on foot, and no officers were injured. Officials found a woman with a gunshot wound at the home the man was seen at. She died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen in the area of 2nd Street and Griegos Road.

During the incident, APD said no officers fired their weapons.

