ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was found dead, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reported. His ex-girlfriend was killed on June 4, 2023.

APD said Julius Falero was found on Tuesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, and it was determined that he killed himself.

Falero was being sought by law enforcement after he allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will, shot, and killed her. She was identified as Jazmin Lerma, 19.

Falero’s body was found near the 6900 block of Edith Blvd NE. Deputies reportedly found Lerma’s phone there as well.