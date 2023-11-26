ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has released the name of the person who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

APD said they were targeting retail crime on Saturday when a Kohl’s store employee reported that a man and woman were shoplifting over $1,000 worth of products. Police confronted them and were able to detain Monica Montoya, but the man she was with fled on foot.

The man was identified as Pete Martinez, and he reportedly ran across a parking lot and took out a handgun. APD said he ran into an ice cream store, exited through the back of the shop, and ran across NM 528.

Authorities asked him to drop his gun, and one officer fired a “less-lethal weapon.” Another officer also fired a weapon. Martinez was killed.

Montoya was interviewed and reportedly said Martinez was her boyfriend. She was taken to the Metro Detention Center for shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a felony.