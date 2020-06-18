Live Now
Man shot during protest still in critical condition but improving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends of Scott Williams, the man who was shot by Steven Baca at Monday night’s Onate protest, are sharing more about him. Friends said Williams went to the University of New Mexico to study art, loves music and is heavily involved in the community and the equal rights movements. Friends said Williams is a selfless person, always willing to help others.

Friends also said Williams’ family was at the protest Monday night when Williams was shot and his dad tried to render medical aid. “After he became lucid and was able to speak again, his first question was: if everybody else was okay,” said Scott Williams’ friend. “And that’s a reflection of him as a person.” Friends said he’s still in critical condition after the shooting but is improving.

