Man shot by APD with bean bag gun, then tased while holding spoon files lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was shot with a bean bag gun and tased by Albuquerque Police while he was holding a spoon is suing. It all started one night in August of 2018 when officers went to a home on a domestic violence call. However, even after firing bean bag rounds at the man and tasing him, he was never arrested or charged for anything related to that night.

Officer: “Lay Down!”

Vargas: “I gotta spoon!”

Officer: “Lay down!”

Vargas: “Kill me!”

Officer: “Get on the ground!”

Vargas: “Kill me!”

Officer: “Get on the ground! Do it now!”

Officer: “Bean bag! Bean bag!”

Officer: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

The bean bag gun and taser go off at close range, 15 minutes after a group of APD officers arrived in the neighborhood near Coors and I-40. Martin Vargas’ fiance called police saying they’d had an argument and he was walking around the house with an ax and then a knife.

Officer: “So, thus far he’s just been real vocal but it doesn’t seem like he’s shown any violence towards her.”

Officers were hiding out behind cars down the street discussing their tactics leading up to the situation and also talking about what should be their last resort soon after.

Officers then heard a scream and take off down the street to see Vargas putting his fiancee’s 17-year-old son in a headlock in the driveway.

According to a use of force lawsuit filed against APD, Vargas was seriously injured and spent almost two months in the hospital that night. Officers realized he needed medical help fast and asked for an ambulance to rush to the scene.

The lawsuit calls the use of force by officers Michael Radosevich and Jimmie Jones negligent but Tuesday APD says after conducting a use of force investigation, they found the bean bag shots and the taser fired as Vargas is falling to the ground with a spoon in his hand, to be withing the use of force policy.

APD would not say why Vargas was never charged for the domestic violence incident that night. There is no date set yet for a trial in the case.

Latest News