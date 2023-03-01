NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of throwing large rocks at an Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer took a plea deal Wednesday. As a part of that deal, he will avoid jail time.

Officers were responding to a shot spotter call near Candelaria and Carlisle last September when they claimed they found Gabriel Garcia trying to break into a convenience store.

Garcia took off, and when Officer Quan La caught up to him, authorities alleged he threw landscaping rocks at La. La opened fire, hitting Garcia in the arm. La was fired by APD after the shooting.

On Wednesday, Garcia pleaded guilty to resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. All other charges were dropped as part of the deal.

Garcia received a suspended sentence. This means he will have to serve a year of supervised probation.