Man shares unknown parts of Sandia Peak Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is revealing the secret of the Sandia Peak Tramway. In a video, Joe Trum talks with employees to find out a few details you may not have known. Along with riding on top of the tram, employees say they often see wildlife like bears and mountain lions running below.

They even get some freeloaders. “We have some Red-tailed Hawks that like to sit on the rope that goes down in the middle and they ride up and down with the trams,” said a tram employee. Trum shot the entire ride on a GoPro camera.