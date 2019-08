ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who stabbed a business owner with a drug needle will spend one year behind bars.

Shammon Cordova attacked a business owner who tried to kick him out of his car lot on Wyoming near Copper last year. He pleaded guilty to battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, Cordova faced up to three years in prison, but Judge Cindy Leos handed him a one-year sentence. He’ll then be released on probation.