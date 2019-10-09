Man sentenced to prison for role in violent carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man involved in a violent carjacking will spend some time in prison.

Police say in July 2018, 19-year-old Elijah Guiterrez and three other men tried to carjack a man near Coal Avenue. They then fired 22 shots at the man in the vehicle. The man was hit once in the arm.

Gutierrez faced 11.5 years in prison, and his attorney asked that he be given a little over a year, blaming his violent upbringing for his actions.

“That was the lifestyle he was raised in by his caregivers and his parents. That’s what he knew,” his attorney said.

Judge Christina Argyres didn’t buy it and sentenced him to five years in prison.