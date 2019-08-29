Man sentenced to prison for murdering Albuquerque roommates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who beat to death two roommates, then dumped their bodies, will spend three decades behind bars.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced James Knight for the murders of 70-year-old Eugene Carroll Ray and Zackaria Fry. The roommates were reported missing back in January.

Their bodies were found dumped weeks later along a road in Stanley. During Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Christina Argyres sentenced knight to 30 years.

Knight was arrested after he was seen on surveillance using Ray’s credit cards and driving his car.