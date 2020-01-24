Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Man sentenced to prison for forcing girlfriend into prostitution

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of forcing his girlfriend into prostitution was sentenced Friday.

Judge Alisa Hart sentenced Mario Morales to seven years in prison after Morales pleaded guilty to human trafficking. In 2019, Morales pled no contest to two counts of human trafficking, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count of exploitation.

He routinely beat and raped a woman for two years in exchange for drugs and money. Authorities say he forced her to do drugs and have sex with other women and men, threatening her children if she didn’t comply.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞