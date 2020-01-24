Man sentenced to prison for forcing girlfriend into prostitution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of forcing his girlfriend into prostitution was sentenced Friday.

Judge Alisa Hart sentenced Mario Morales to seven years in prison after Morales pleaded guilty to human trafficking. In 2019, Morales pled no contest to two counts of human trafficking, two counts of false imprisonment, and one count of exploitation.

He routinely beat and raped a woman for two years in exchange for drugs and money. Authorities say he forced her to do drugs and have sex with other women and men, threatening her children if she didn’t comply.