ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man convicted of killing two people on Thanksgiving 2018 in a crash was sentenced in court on Wednesday.

Dominic Martinez, 25, was sentenced to 18 years in prison with six years suspended and five years of supervised probation after for the crash that killed 19-year-old Jacob and 23-year-old Kayden Martinez.

The Montoya-Padilla family shared stories of their loved ones today and spoke with Martinez directly before Judge Britt Baca-Miller handed down her sentence.

Gloria Padilla Carlson, the Jacob and Kayden’s aunt, said to Martinez, “I’m asking you right now that when you drive a car and look straight ahead if that ever happens for you, that you would see the pain you have caused and that you would never, ever cause that pain to anyone else.”

According to the court, Martinez was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol that Thanksgiving Day, and was driving 111 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone near Unser Blvd and Irving Blvd.

The day of the crash the cousins had run out to get an HDMI cable so they could watch a football game. It was going to be the first Thanksgiving Kayden hosted at his Ventana Ranch home.

Martinez’s family pleaded to the judge to hand a lighter sentence. Martinez was facing four to 18 years in prison. Judge Baca-Miller was not swayed and said a lesson had to be learned, not only for Martinez but the community as well.

“This wasn’t an accident; this wasn’t a tire being blown out by a semi in front of you, run over it and hit the car next to you. This is you intentionally driving 76 miles over the speed limit. That is faster than the speed limit on the freeway,” said Judge Baca-Miller.

The Montoya-Padilla family is happy they received justice but are saddened because they weren’t the only ones to lose someone, the Martinez’s did as well.

“However, we do feel a sense of justice. But I also feel that we’ve lost another one. We’ve lost another youth to this tragedy. And he’ll never be the same,” said James Montoya, Kayden’s father.

Martinez does have a history of speeding as well. In July 2018, four months before the crash, Martinez was pulled over for going 61 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.