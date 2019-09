ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who took a Water Authority truck on a joyride will spend a year and a half behind bars.

Daniel Haas, 27, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest. In January, Haas stole the utility truck at a home near Coal and Carlisle, then crashed it into three vehicles.

Haas originally faced a three year, six-month sentence, but Judge Daniel Gallegos suspended two years.