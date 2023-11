ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathan Castillo, one of the men caught on camera stealing liquor from a Walgreens, was sentenced to 18 months of probation as part of a plea deal.

As part of the plea deal Castillo admitted to stealing liquor from the Walgreens on Wyoming and Harper. Judge Joseph Montano sentenced to Castillo to 18 months of probation and Castillo is not allowed to enter any Walgreens store.