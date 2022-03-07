ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was in a shootout with Albuquerque Police back in 2021 will spend 27 years behind bars. Dalton Cunningham was in court on Monday where he agreed to a plea deal.

He was caught on camera stealing a bait car in southeast Albuquerque on July 5. APD tried to pull him over near Osuna and San Mateo. That’s when Cunningham started shooting at them and officers returned fire, hitting him in the chin.

After a brief foot chase, he was arrested. On Monday, he plead guilty to trafficking and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer with a gun. He was sentenced to 27 years followed by two years of parole.