ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge assigned a life sentence to the man who admitted to beating 4-year-old James Dunklee to death.

Zerrick Marquez pleaded guilty in May after he was accused of killing the boy at the apartment he shared with the boy and his mother near Central and Louisiana.

Marquez initially claimed he ran into a door and fell on Dunklee, but evidence showed he had been abused for months and his case was referred to CYFD 13 times.

Dunklee’s grandfather, Kevin Nelson, spoke at Thursday’s sentencing, saying his death could have been avoided.

Marquez will be eligible for parole after 30 years. He tried to withdraw his plea last month saying he believed he would be released after 30 years no matter what. Judge Stanley Whitaker had rejected that motion, but Marquez’s defense attorney said she plans to take that issue to the State Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Dunklee’s mother, Krista Cruz, is set to go to trial for reckless child abuse resulting in death next October for failing to stop the abuse.