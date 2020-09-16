Man sentenced for manufacturing, possessing child pornography

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s attorney general announced Wednesday a man has been sentenced for possessing and manufacturing child pornography. Bernalillo County District Court Judge Daniel Gallegos ruled that Matthew O’Neill would face a three-year prison sentence. Prosecutors read the victims’ sentencing statements to the court which detailed how the continued propagation of the video and photographic depictions of them being sexually abused has impacted their lives and continues to haunt them.

O’Neill previously worked as an Albuquerque area attorney who featured prominently on billboards and advertisements around New Mexico. While at work he downloaded and viewed child exploitation materials on his work computer. The firm’s IT department detected the material and agents from the attorney general’s office executed multiple warrants on O’Neill. They discovered hundreds of depictions of child sexual abuse material.

After reaching out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to determine whether any of the victims had been identified, multiple victim statements were discovered of known child sexual abuse victims. The statements were later read to the court and informed its sentencing.

Once O’Neill is out of prison, he will be on sex offender probation and parole for 5-20 years. He faces additional incarceration if he violates the conditions of his release.