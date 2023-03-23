ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Izaiah Garcia, the man behind a deadly shooting at a homecoming party in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. In 2021, Garcia was found guilty of first degree murder for killing 17-year-old Sean Markey outside a home near Eubank and Montgomery in 2019.
Markey was an innocent bystander at a 2019 homecoming party. Witnesses claimed Garcia showed up at the party to seek revenge on another teen. Instead, Markey is the one who was shot by a bullet that ricocheted.
Garcia is also set to stand trial for a separate shooting that left 21-year-old Cayla Campos dead. Campos was killed in a shooting at Bianchetti Park near Lomas and Tramway in October 2019. Investigators say she and her boyfriend were playing Pokémon Go at the park on a Friday night when Garcia shot Campos. Investigators believe Garcia shot at Campos and her boyfriend as they tried to drive away from witnessing a robbery.