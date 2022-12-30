ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Patrick Romero was sentenced Friday morning. The sentencing was in connection to the death of Anthony Moya.
The two were allegedly fighting over a woman at a northwest Albuquerque home back in 2019.
Witnesses claimed Moya left and returned with a baton and started hitting Romero’s car, and when he turned his back, Romero opened fire.
Story continues below:
Moya’s father said he saw what happened and confronted Romero, who is accused of threatening him with his gun.
Romero was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 6 years behind bars.