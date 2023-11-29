ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Erroll Hernandez, who pleaded guilty to charges from hitting a man in a wheelchair with a baseball bat, was sentenced to one year behind bars Wednesday.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a possession charge from 2020. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez struck a man’s wheelchair and his leg after the man gave Hernandez a drink.

Judge Stanley Whitaker sentenced Hernandez to one year behind bars, followed by 18 months of supervised probation.