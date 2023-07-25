ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 23, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars, plus five years of probation for hitting and killing Kevin Sanchez in August 2022. Sandoval was driving drunk near Old Town when he hit Sanchez by a bus stop, killing him.

At first Sandoval removed his license place and fled the scene, but came back about two hours later with his parents to turn himself in. After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide while intoxicated earlier this year, Sandoval faced a maximum of nine years in prison.