ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Applegate, the man charged with killing another driver in 2019, was sentenced to one year of community custody with five years of supervised probation. He will also be required to complete drug and alcohol treatment programs.

Applegate pleaded guilty in April to homicide by vehicle and reckless driving for the 2019 incident where he hit another car near McMahon and Unser. The driver in the other vehicle died on scene. One month prior to the incident, Applegate was arrested for DWI in a separate incident. Under the plea agreement, he faced a maximum of four years behind bars.