ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who pleaded guilty to firing off a gun inside a restaurant earlier this year will spend more than a year behind bars for the crime.

Jonathan Enriquez fired one shot inside the “El Sinaloense Mariscos and Grill” on March 5, hitting three people. The incident started as a family dispute.

Enriquez took a plea deal back in September, pleading guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Judge Cindy Leos sentenced him to 427 days at the Metropolitan Detention Center followed by five years of supervised probation.