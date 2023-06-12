ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost three years to the day since a man crashed into two high school athletes and left the scene. The driver has now found out how long he will spend behind bars.

Francisco Perez was sentenced to nine months in jail as part of a plea agreement.

Perez pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property and two battery charges for T-boning Amaya Payne and Georgia Salata, seriously injuring the two teens.

Scene of the crash in June 2020

Payne’s mother told the court over Zoom she did not agree with the sentence and detailed her daughter’s painful recovery.

Perez was originally facing up to two and a half years in prison.