ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juan Ramirez was sentenced for a chase with New Mexico State Police in 2021. Ramirez pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing.

In May of 2021, state police suspected Ramirez of driving in a stolen car. When they tried to pull him over, Ramirez took off. The chase ended when Ramirez crashed into a truck near Carlisle and Hilton. Judge David Murphy sentenced Ramirez to six months for the aggravated fleeing case, with an additional eight years for being a habitual offender.