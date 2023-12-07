ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Crespin, who pleaded no contest to three counts of aiding a felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.

In March of 2020, Crespin is accused of bringing a group for a planned robbery near Central and Coal. Gunfire broke out and four people were shot, including Jeff Baca, who was killed. Crespin, originally charged with murder, went to trial in September 2022. When the jury couldn’t reach a decision, a mistrial was declared.

Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Crespin to six years behind bars, the full sentence allowed by the plea deal.