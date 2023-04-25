ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque elementary school. On Tuesday, he faced a judge.

Albuquerque Public Schools police were called to Governor Bent Elementary around 8 p.m. Sunday night after a silent alarm was tripped.

Officers said they found a man in a bathroom, armed with a screwdriver.

The man was eventually taken into custody but gave police an ID card that had been reported stolen. He has since been identified as Jonathan Rosario.

During an online court hearing Tuesday, he was released on his own recognizance in this case but will remain behind bars pending a probation violation hearing for another case.