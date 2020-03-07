Man runs from police in handcuffs after downtown Albuquerque brawl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret downtown Albuquerque is a hotbed for drunken brawls. New video of one of those fights shows a man run from police to save his dream of becoming a firefighter. But 24-year-old Kaydon Sneed’s chances at the academy are slim since he ran from police after a downtown brawl last November.

It all started when an officer tried to break up a verbal dispute between Sneed and another guy. They didn’t listen and both squared up, that’s when the officer took action. Once Sneed is in handcuffs, he told officers he got into a fight inside the club. As an officer is calling for a paramedic, Sneed makes a run for it, still in handcuffs.

Sneed makes it all the way to 4th and Gold. When officers catch up with, he’s sitting in the street. Sneed told officers he ran to save his dream of becoming a firefighter. Officers were quick to remind him, that his actions have consequences.

Sneed was charged with disorderly conduct, public affray, and resisting arrest but the case was dismissed in January. Just last month he was arrested again, this time for DWI.