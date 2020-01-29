Man rescued after falling off bridge along I-25 near Isleta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A freak accident landed on Albuquerque man in the hospital. He fell off a bridge over the bosque.

It happened on I-25 near Isleta at about 5:30 a.m. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says the driver pulled over to use the restroom and fell over the concrete barrier. The department says there isn’t a lot of lighting in the area, and they want to remind drivers to be careful.

“If you’re going to stop to use the bathroom or doing any kind of work on your car – flat tire or something – make sure there is actual ground before you go over a jersey barrier,” BCFD spokesperson Marcelino Martinez said.

Crews had to use an extension ladder to get the person, and then hike them to an ambulance. The driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening.