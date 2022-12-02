ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to police, one man continues to burglarize local businesses even though he’s been caught numerous times. An arrest warrant issued Friday showed he’s been charged seven times this year for burglary.

Nicholas Sedillo, 27, is wanted for burglary and criminal damage to property. The problem is, each time he’s caught, he’s deemed incompetent.

According to a spokesperson with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s (DA) Office, they believe Sedillo should be deemed dangerous and treated back to competency. However, they said the standard to find incompetent defendants dangerous is restrictive in this state.

On May 9, police said Sedillo broke into a Verizon retailer on Eubank Boulevard Northeast. Police claimed, not even a day later, he broke into the same business twice in one day, breaking the door to get in.

Then on May 15, police alleged he stole from and damaged an AT&T store on Menaul Boulevard Northeast. Police used DNA evidence and surveillance footage to identify Sedillo.

On May 18, he was charged with stealing from the same Verizon store on Eubank. A few days later, on May 21, police said he stole from and damaged the same AT&T store on Menaul. Later that same day, officials stated he went back to the Verizon retailer and did the same thing.

According to police, besides the thefts, he caused more than $7,000 in damage during the seven burglaries.

Sedillo is currently being evaluated for competency in another burglary case. The DA’s office said they will continue to advocate for treatment to help stop the revolving door of those who are released to then re-offend.